President Alar Karis and first lady attending Paris Olympics opening ceremony

News
President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis.
President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis is to attend Friday's Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The president and first lady Sirje Karis will join other heads of state and government at the Trocadero gardens on Friday, to watch the ceremony, which will include a river parade along the Seine.

Ahead of the ceremony, President Karis said: "The Olympic Games are a celebration of sport which unites peoples and nations, while the athlete at the center has been preparing for this moment all their life."

"Alongside competition, the olympic ideals have been mastery, respect and friendship. Ideals that, in addition to chance and fellowship, shape olympics from olympics," the head of state went on.

The president also reflected on the olympic ideals as underpinning a more peaceful world.

While in Paris, the head of state will visit the Olympic village and meet the Estonian Olympic team and their supporters, and watch some of the Estonian competitors taking part.

During his working visit, President Karis, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, also took part part in the "Sports and Sustainable Development" summit, dedicated to the promotion of children's movement, health and education.

The president stressed the importance of a holistic and cross-sectoral approach to increasing children's physical activity at Thursday's summit.

Sirje Karis is taking part in a meeting of spouses of heads of state and government, at the invitation of French first lady Brigitte Macron.

President Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis are due to return to Estonia on Sunday.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris will begin on Friday, July 26 and run until Sunday, August 11. Estonia is this time being represented by 25 athletes, across 14 different disciplines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:17

Miniature defense industrial park to be built at Ämari

11:45

Riigikogu to convene for extraordinary car tax bill session Monday

11:20

Gallery: New government holds first session

11:10

Ministry's plan would allow hospital pharmacies to import medicines

10:37

Estonia to face higher electricity prices after Russian grid decoupling

09:57

President Alar Karis and first lady attending Paris Olympics opening ceremony

09:18

Reinsalu questions legitimacy of Pevkur appearing as defense minister

08:54

Ministries not yet clear on how 10 percent cuts will be made

08:09

Estonia to take on new tasks as part of new NATO capability targets

07:59

Thursday's weather to include more showers, thunderstorms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

24.07

Deputy mayor: If the government gives in Tallinn will only have to fire 80 teachers

24.07

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

24.07

Tax rises may hinder real estate market recovery

24.07

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

24.07

Coalition will not remove right to vote from Russian, Belarusian citizens

24.07

Eugenics blossomed in Estonia in the interwar period

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo