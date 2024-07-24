Estonia picks Olympic flag bearers

Archer Reena Pärnat and judoka Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid will carry the Estonian flag at the Summer Olympics' opening ceremony in Paris on Friday (July 26).

In Paris, the International Olympic Committee continues the tradition that began at the Tokyo Olympics, where a man and a woman both carry each country's flag.

The Estonian Olympic Committee chose Pärnat, competing in her third Olympics, and Kaljulaid, who is making his Olympic debut, as the flag bearers at the opening ceremony on the Seine River.

Thirty-year-old Pärnat is the first Estonian to compete in Paris, taking part in the qualification rounds on July 25.

"It is a great honor for me to carry the Estonian flag. The opening ceremony in Paris will certainly be different from the one in Tokyo, it's already special that we will be sailing on the Seine, the people will be there. At the Tokyo Olympics, we marched in front of empty stands. I'm really looking forward to this new experience," said Pärnat.

Kaljulaid, 29, will compete on July 31. "It is a great honor to carry the flag of the Republic of Estonia. The opening ceremony is sure to be a very exciting event," he said.

Martti Raju, head of the Estonian delegation, said athletes who have achieved outstanding results and established Estonia's position among other countries were chosen as flag bearers.

"Since regaining independence, Estonian judo has been represented at every Summer Olympics. Not only that, but our judoka have also returned with three medals," he said.

"An archer has not carried the Estonian flag at the opening ceremony before, but it is a sport that Estonia has participated in at the Olympics for several cycles in a row.

"I hope that both Pärnat and Kaljulaid will carry the Estonian flag with pride at the opening ceremony, and this will also give them the motivation to achieve good results," he added.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in the French capital Paris from July 26 to August 11. Estonia's national team includes 25 athletes and a horse.

