Estonia picks Olympic flag bearers

News
Reena Pärnat
Reena Pärnat Source: Karli Saul
News

Archer Reena Pärnat and judoka Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid will carry the Estonian flag at the Summer Olympics' opening ceremony in Paris on Friday (July 26).

In Paris, the International Olympic Committee continues the tradition that began at the Tokyo Olympics, where a man and a woman both carry each country's flag.

The Estonian Olympic Committee chose Pärnat, competing in her third Olympics, and Kaljulaid, who is making his Olympic debut, as the flag bearers at the opening ceremony on the Seine River.

Thirty-year-old Pärnat is the first Estonian to compete in Paris, taking part in the qualification rounds on July 25.

"It is a great honor for me to carry the Estonian flag. The opening ceremony in Paris will certainly be different from the one in Tokyo, it's already special that we will be sailing on the Seine, the people will be there. At the Tokyo Olympics, we marched in front of empty stands. I'm really looking forward to this new experience," said Pärnat.

Kaljulaid, 29, will compete on July 31. "It is a great honor to carry the flag of the Republic of Estonia. The opening ceremony is sure to be a very exciting event," he said.

Martti Raju, head of the Estonian delegation, said athletes who have achieved outstanding results and established Estonia's position among other countries were chosen as flag bearers.

"Since regaining independence, Estonian judo has been represented at every Summer Olympics. Not only that, but our judoka have also returned with three medals," he said.

"An archer has not carried the Estonian flag at the opening ceremony before, but it is a sport that Estonia has participated in at the Olympics for several cycles in a row.

"I hope that both Pärnat and Kaljulaid will carry the Estonian flag with pride at the opening ceremony, and this will also give them the motivation to achieve good results," he added.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in the French capital Paris from July 26 to August 11. Estonia's national team includes 25 athletes and a horse.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Helen Wright

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:59

Andri Haran: Local businesses should not be forgotten looking to foreign firms

17:55

Gallery: Catalonian Opera opens Saaremaa Opera Festival

17:25

Russian drag artist documentary screening at Tartu's Aparaaditehase

16:44

Businesses want priority for livestock transports on ferries

16:43

Deputy mayor: If the government gives in Tallinn will only have to fire 80 teachers

16:02

Regional minister: State rental houses could be good for Ida-Viru County teachers

15:27

Coalition will not remove right to vote from Russian, Belarusian citizens

14:55

Eugenics blossomed in Estonia in the interwar period

14:25

Estonia picks Olympic flag bearers

13:41

Climate ministry radically reduces permissible peat cutting zones

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

10:44

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

23.07

Apartments, commercial space to be built on long-empty Tallinn lot

23.07

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

10:41

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo