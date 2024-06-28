Estonian showjumper My Relander and horse Expert qualify for Paris Olympics

On Thursday, the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) announced that Estonian showjumper My Relander and her horse Expert have earned a place at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Relander and Expert earned their spot at the games thanks to a redistribution of places. "It's a leap to the Olympics!" Team Estonia announced on social media this Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to take place on July 26.

In 2021, Dina Ellermann became the first Estonian horse rider to take part in the Olympics, when she finished 49th overall in the dressage event in Tokyo on her horse Donna Anna.

