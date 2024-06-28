Estonian showjumper My Relander and horse Expert qualify for Paris Olympics

News
My Relander and Expert.
My Relander and Expert. Source: Celin Lannusalu
News

On Thursday, the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) announced that Estonian showjumper My Relander and her horse Expert have earned a place at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Relander and Expert earned their spot at the games thanks to a redistribution of places. "It's a leap to the Olympics!" Team Estonia announced on social media this Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to take place on July 26.

In 2021, Dina Ellermann became the first Estonian horse rider to take part in the Olympics, when she finished 49th overall in the dressage event in Tokyo on her horse Donna Anna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

The Jesus and Mary Chain's Jim Reid: Our music is not tied to any time period

17:55

New art tours explore life on the peripheries in Southern Estonia

17:25

Estonian showjumper My Relander and horse Expert qualify for Paris Olympics

16:28

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

15:55

Parmas: No reason for prosecution to complain about Port of Tallinn outcome

15:43

Michal: I am running for prime minister

15:25

Spiritualized, Daddy G and Puuluup to perform at Station Narva Festival

15:12

Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday Updated

14:54

Scientists studying effect of insects on Tartu's mown lawns

14:26

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01:24

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

27.06

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

07:28

Kallas wants general assembly to elect new Reform Party leader

27.06

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

27.06

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

12:51

Reform Party to nominate new prime ministerial candidate on Saturday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo