Katrina Lehis left out of European championships squad

News
Katrina Lehis with Kaido Kaaberma.
Katrina Lehis with Kaido Kaaberma. Source: Karli Saul
News

Fencer Katrina Lehis has been left out of the women's épée team for the upcoming European championships in Switzerland.

Lehis famously won bronze in the individual event at the Tokyo olympics, and was a part of the gold medal-winning foursome at the same games.

A public clash between team coach Kaido Kaaberma and Lehis has been ongoing since last summer, culminating in Lehis's decision not to represent the national team in the fall.

The Estonian Fencing Association (Eesti vehklemisliit) board confirmed the decision Monday.

Their statement read: "Due to limited financial resources, the Estonian Fencing Association can only send four female athletes to the 2024 European Championships, who will form the national team for both the team and individual events."

"On November 20, 2023, Katrina Lehis stated that she did not wish to participate in team competitions and has not competed in team events for the Estonian women's team since then," the statement continued (Lehis has competed in individual events at World Cup and Grand Prix stages during that time – ed.)

"Since Lehis has not indicated a change in her stance, there is no reason to include her in the 2024 European Championship team," the statement read.

Kaaberma proposed a roster for both individual and team events based on the national rankings and comprising: Nelli Differt, Irina Embrich, and Erika Kirpu and Julia Beljajeva. Three of the four were a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) gold medal-winning women's épée team.

Lehis, however, ranks second in the domestic standings, behind Differt only.

"Katrina Lehis was invited but did not participate in the meeting to approve the national team calendar and the training camp before the Nordic Championships. She withdrew from the team competition shortly before the start of the Nordic Championships. Lehis was also invited to the training camp before the Legnano World Cup, but did not attend," the statement added.

"One of the core rules of sportsmanship and Olympism is the adherence to fair play principles. This is mentioned as a foundational principle in the Olympic Charter and is stated as the mission in the statutes of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Estonia Olympic Committee (EOK). The Estonian Fencing Association, being a member of both EOK and FIE, must also adhere to these principles in its decisions."

"In selecting the women's épée team for this year's European Championships, the question arose of whether it is in line with fair play principles to include an athlete in the team who did not wish to compete as part of the team but instead prioritized individual qualification for the Olympics," the announcement continued.

"The head coach's position is that such an athlete, who prioritized personal interests over the team's, should not be included in the team for major championships, where future support funding is also determined. This would not be allowed by either common sense or fair play principles. Fair play rules are meant to protect all athletes."

The statement notes that the majority of the board members present at the meeting approved the announced roster, while Embrich, who herself is part of the board, recused herself from the vote.

The European Fencing Championships in Switzerland run June 18 to 21.

The confirmed Estonian men's team is: Sten Priinits, Filipp Djatšuk, Markus Salm, and Valentin Altunin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Siiri Salupere: What to fear and what not to fear about nuclear energy

17:05

Study: Noise from Nursipalu expansion excessive a few days a year

17:04

Rait Kuuse: Transitioning to Estonian education to make society safer

16:49

New installation spotlights Räpina's centuries-long history of papermaking

16:43

Speed cameras active on Tallinn's Reidi tee from July 1

16:10

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

15:53

Eastern border monitoring tender includes Chinese technology

15:46

Street art festival welcomes spring with colorful new murals in Elva Municipality

15:19

Government tones down size and hydrogen ambition of new ferry

14:55

Gallery: Eero Alev's solo exhibition 'Broken Sun' opens at Tütar Gallery

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

10.06

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

10.06

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

10.06

New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

13:22

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

10:54

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo