Estonian women's épée team out to France in Euro Championship quarters

The Estonian women's épée beat Spain 45-23 in their opening match at the European Fencing Championships in Basel, before losing out to France 41-42 in the quarter-finals.

Irina Embrich, who has already won individual gold in Basel, made the difference in the first match between Estonia and Spain, thanks to a 6-4 win in her min-match against Maria Mateos.

In the last eight, Estonia faced France, who are in the midst of preparing for the Olympic Games at home in Paris. The French team had previously beaten Turkey to reach the quarters.

In a close-fought encounter, the Estonian team fell agonizingly short, losing out by a single point, thanks to France's reigning individual world champion Marie-Florence Candassamy.

