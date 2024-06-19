Estonian fencer Irina Embrich wins individual European gold at 43

Estonian fencer Irina Embrich won her first career individual gold medal in a major tournament on Tuesday at the age of 43. Embrich defeated France's Auriane Mallo-Breton 15-12 in the final of the women's épée at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

The final started off close, with Embrich and Mallo-Breton tied at 2-2 before the Estonian eked out a 5-2 lead. Despite a strong comeback from Mallo-Breton, Embrich held onto the lead to eventually win 15-12 and claim her first career individual gold medal at the age of 43.

Embrich's last individual medal came in 2007 when she won bronze at the World Championships in St Petersburg. Embrich has however won 10 team medals, most notably as part of the Estonian women's épée team who became Olympic champions in Tokyo in 2021.

After winning the gold medal in Basel, Embrich confirmed that she intends to carry on competing at the highest level for as long as possible.

"I wouldn't say that this European Championships was the best tournament of my life, I've had super feelings before, but I didn't win on those occasions. Now I have. To become European champion is something special," Embrich told Estonian news outlet Delfi.

"I still can't believe I won the gold. I'm tired, it's been a long day, we started at nine in the morning. But I didn't lose a single match today, that was tough."

Embrich, who turns 44 in July, will have a carefree life for the next two years as she will now begin to receive an A grade salary of €2,500 per month from the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), plus a €2,200 training allowance.

"I'll keep on fencing – I enjoy it – but I'll take it one year at a time. However, these European Championships showed that the results will come as well. We'll see how long I can keep going," said Embrich.

