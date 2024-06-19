Estonian fencer Irina Embrich wins individual European gold at 43

News
Irina Embrich.
Irina Embrich. Source: Facebook/FIE - International Fencing Federation
News

Estonian fencer Irina Embrich won her first career individual gold medal in a major tournament on Tuesday at the age of 43. Embrich defeated France's Auriane Mallo-Breton 15-12 in the final of the women's épée at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

The final started off close, with Embrich and Mallo-Breton tied at 2-2 before the Estonian eked out a 5-2 lead.  Despite a strong comeback from Mallo-Breton, Embrich held onto the lead to eventually win 15-12 and claim her first career individual gold medal at the age of 43.

Embrich's last individual medal came in 2007 when she won bronze at the World Championships in St Petersburg. Embrich has however won 10 team medals, most notably as part of the Estonian women's épée team who became Olympic champions in Tokyo in 2021.

After winning the gold medal in Basel, Embrich confirmed that she intends to carry on competing at the highest level for as long as possible.

"I wouldn't say that this European Championships was the best tournament of my life, I've had super feelings before, but I didn't win on those occasions. Now I have. To become European champion is something special," Embrich told Estonian news outlet Delfi.

"I still can't believe I won the gold. I'm tired, it's been a long day, we started at nine in the morning. But I didn't lose a single match today, that was tough."

Embrich, who turns 44 in July, will have a carefree life for the next two years as she will now begin to receive an A grade salary of €2,500 per month from the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), plus a €2,200 training allowance.

"I'll keep on fencing – I enjoy it – but I'll take it one year at a time. However, these European Championships showed that the results will come as well. We'll see how long I can keep going," said Embrich.

After winning the gold medal in Basel, Embrich confirmed that she intends to carry on competing at the highest level for as long as possible.

"I wouldn't say that this European Championships was the best tournament of my life, I've had super feelings before, but I didn't win on those occasions. Now I have. To become European champion is something special," Embrich told Estonian news outlet Delfi.

"I still can't believe I won the gold. I'm tired, it's been a long day, we started at nine in the morning. But I didn't lose a single match today, that was tough."

Embrich, who turns 44 in July, will have a carefree life for the next two years as she will now begin to receive an A grade salary of €2,500 per month from the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), plus a €2,200 training allowance.

"I'll keep on fencing – I enjoy it – but I'll take it one year at a time. However, these European Championships showed that the results will come as well. We'll see how long I can keep going," said Embrich.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

14:26

Expert: Greatest threat not from Russia but Western domestic politics

14:20

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

14:15

European Commission will not bring deficit proceedings against Estonia

14:03

Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

13:44

Tartu Song Festival parade changes traffic routes on Saturday

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

13:10

High school exam results reach schools at the last minute

12:51

Ecologist: A pompom hat might save you from a gull attack

12:29

City of Tallinn presents award to European decathlon champion Johannes Erm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

18.06

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo