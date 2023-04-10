Tänak ends long-term collaboration with mentor and business partner Märtin

News
Ott Tänak and Markko Märtin.
Ott Tänak and Markko Märtin. Source: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
News

Estonian Rally driver Ott Tänak has announced on social media that his cooperation with mentor and business partner Markko Märtin has come to an end, as Märtin has decided to quit the sport.

 "My long-time mentor Markko Märtin has decided to take new challenges in his life. It's been an incredible journey together with him through all these years in the WRC. He's always been able to see things in different perspective and helped me to do big decisions. I'm forever grateful for everything he's done for me. All the best for the future!" Tänak wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ott Tänak (@otttanak)

Rally portal DirtFish wrote, that Märtin has decided to sell his stake in the RedGrey team, which he co-owned with Tänak.

"It was his decision to leave motorsport generally and to do something different with the rest of his life. This [decision] included RedGrey. Together with RedGrey team, we found a solution to continue with the business, and improve it day by day," Tänak said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:52

Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar elected Riigikogu speaker Updated

19:45

Court rejects Aivo Peterson custody appeal

19:11

Scholar: Prime minister's take means defense issues not for public debate

18:19

President Karis: Power of the majority cannot exacerbate social divides

17:55

Tänak ends long-term collaboration with mentor and business partner Märtin

17:10

Estonia's trade with non-EU countries fell in February

16:45

Gallery: Järva County bronze soldier monument taken to Estonian War Museum

16:17

€200 to be shaved off large families benefit

15:40

Pevkur: New weapons mean more units in permanent state of readiness needed

15:26

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

09.04

Risk, emotions and hospitality in 13th century Estonian sauna

08.04

Coalition agreement: VAT, income tax to rise by 2 percentage points

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

15:26

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

12:07

PM says Constitution reason why tax topics were avoided in the campaign

06.04

Children in Izium send drawings to Saaremaa thanking people for aid

10:31

Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: