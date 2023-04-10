Tänak ends long-term collaboration with mentor and business partner Märtin

Estonian Rally driver Ott Tänak has announced on social media that his cooperation with mentor and business partner Markko Märtin has come to an end, as Märtin has decided to quit the sport.

"My long-time mentor Markko Märtin has decided to take new challenges in his life. It's been an incredible journey together with him through all these years in the WRC. He's always been able to see things in different perspective and helped me to do big decisions. I'm forever grateful for everything he's done for me. All the best for the future!" Tänak wrote on social media.

Rally portal DirtFish wrote, that Märtin has decided to sell his stake in the RedGrey team, which he co-owned with Tänak.

"It was his decision to leave motorsport generally and to do something different with the rest of his life. This [decision] included RedGrey. Together with RedGrey team, we found a solution to continue with the business, and improve it day by day," Tänak said.

