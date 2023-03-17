Estonia's Ott Tänak leads Rally Mexico after first two stages

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja. Source: M-Sport Ford
Estonia's Ott Tänak got off to a great start at this week's Rally Mexico, finishing ahead of the pack after the opening two stages in Guanajuato.

Tänak ended Thursday 1.7 seconds ahead of Finland's Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) in second.

Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai), also of Finland, ended the day in third, 2.2 seconds behind the Estonian leader.

Despite his good start to the rally, with three full days of racin still to come, Tänak was certainly not getting carried away. "Today was a bit of fun, tomorrow is the job," he said.

Friday will provide a stern test for the Estonian, with three mountain stages including the infamous El Chocolate pass, which is one of the most challenging in the world.

"For sure tomorrow is not going to be an easy day, but we need to maximize. Let's see what tomorrow brings – I have never driven in this car on gravel before."

Stage three of Rally Mexico gets underway at 4.48 p.m. Estonian time on Friday.

--

