Kregor Zirk takes 200m freestyle bronze in Chicago

News
Kregor Zirk
Kregor Zirk Source: Kregor Zirk/Facebook
News

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk took bronze in the 200 meters freestyle event at the prestigious TYR Pro Swim Series, in Westmont, Illinois, on Thursday, part of his campaign to qualify for next year's Paris Olympic Games.

Zirk, 23, already posted a fastest time for the season so far in the qualifier for the TYR competition, of 1.48.33. He then shaved off more than half-a-second in the main event, putting in a time of 1.47.63, to bag bronze.

Just 0.18 seconds covered the top three swimmers, with Kieran Smith (U.S. 1:47.45) and Jorge Iga (Mexico, 1.47.60) finishing first and second.

Zirk said it had been: "A really great battle with the competition, and a good introduction to the tournament."

"I thought I had been a bit faster, but I'm still satisfied since this was my best time since the Tokyo Olympics. Going into the turnarounds still needs some work, however," he noted.

The Paris Olympics standard for automatic qualification is 1.46.26, 0.16 seconds slower than Zirk's own domestic record.

At the same time, Zirk said, he and coach Tom Rushton had focused more on the 200m butterfly, meaning the freestyle had been sidelined a little bit. This means that he will likely be able to assail his PB in the freestyle at this summer's World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Zirk added.

In any case, the 200m butterfly qualifiers are on Friday evening, Estonian time, and the final in Westmont, in the Chicago metropolitan area, follows around 24 hours later.

Zirk's 200m PB is the 1.55.62 he put in at the World Championships last year, while the olympics "A" benchmark for automatic qualification stands at 1.55.78.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:49

Saue mayor: Personalized income tax could be levied at local level

15:21

Makeup of Riigikogu committees to become clear next week

14:58

Michal: Price floor and cap for wind farms more favorable than prior scheme

14:38

Ott Tänak pays tribute after death of former teammate Craig Breen Updated

14:15

Tallinn to tackle sidewalk parking using bicycle patrols

13:38

Kregor Zirk takes 200m freestyle bronze in Chicago

13:11

Ministry: 15.5 percent of planned tax take met in first two months of 2023

12:35

Head of party funding watchdog: NGOs need same level of scrutiny as parties

12:00

Eesti 200's plan for incoming ministers to be cross-examined put on hold

11:33

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

11:33

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

13.04

More Ukrainians arriving in Estonia than leaving

13.04

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

13.04

Kalle Laanet: Movement between Tallinn and Taipei should be two-way

13.04

PPA: Estonia's border is stable but Belarus' 'migration attack' is not over

13.04

Health Board: 'Widespread' incidence of Covid and influenza in past week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: