Swimmer Kregor Zirk fails to get past world championships heat stages

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk was unable on Tuesday to reach the 200-meter butterfly semi-finals at the 20th World Aquatics Championships in Fukoka, Japan.

Zirk posted a time of 1:58.69 in Tuesday's heats, placing him 24th out of a field of 38, insufficient to progress further.

Zirk, 24, would have needed a time of 1:56.86 or better to have reached the last 16 in Fukoka, while his own 200m butterfly PB is three seconds faster than that posted on Tuesday.

As a result, Zirk did not get beyond the heats in all three events he was entered into, having taken 16th place with a time of 3:48.53 in the 400m freestyle, insufficient to go through to the next, and final round, and 28th in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:48:00, again not enough to progress.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!