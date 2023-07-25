Fencer Nelli Differt through to epee last 16 at Milan world championships

Fencer Nelli Differt is the only Estonian woman to reach the last 16 in the women's individual epee event, at the FIE Fencing World Championships in Milan, Italy.

In the main table opening bout, Differt overcame Canadian Alexanne Verret 15:8, going on to beat Lee Hye-in of South Korea, a silver and gold medalist in the team events, 15:12.

Differt will face Rossella Fiamingo of Italy, in the round of 16, to be held today, Tuesday. Fiamingo is a two-time world champion and silver medalist at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Of Estonia's other women fencers, Erika Kirpu overcame Angeline Favre (Switzerland) 15:11 in her first bout, then met Anna Kun (Hungary) where things were evenly matched at 10:10. The Estonian then went 13:10 up with 30 seconds remaining, but Kun managed to make five unanswered strikes in that time, to take the match 15:13.

Veteran practitioner Irina Embrich decisively overcame Catherine Nixon (U.S.) 15:7 in round one, but she, too, lost in the second round, going down 15:12 to Kaylin Hsieh (Hong Kong).

Meanwhile, Kristina Kuusk went out in round one after losing to another Hungarian, Lili Buk, with a score line of 15:10.

Kirpu and Embrich were both members of the women's epee foursome which took gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

