Estonian men's epee team finish 27th in world championships
The Estonian men's epee team finished 27th in the ongoing FIE World Fencing Championships in Milan, Italy.
The Estonian team (pictured) took party in two matches, winning 45:35 against Panama then going down 44:37 against South Korea, ranked fifth in the world.
A total of 46 teams began the world championships, and as noted Estonia finished 27th and will progress no further.
The decisive matches are to be played Saturday.
The more well-known women's epee team managed ninth place overall at the same world championships; the team, reigning olympic champions, could have done with placing higher if they are to ensure qualification to next year's olympics, in Paris.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte