Estonian men's epee team finish 27th in world championships

News
News

The Estonian men's epee team finished 27th in the ongoing FIE World Fencing Championships in Milan, Italy.

The Estonian team (pictured) took party in two matches, winning 45:35 against Panama then going down 44:37 against South Korea, ranked fifth in the world.

A total of 46 teams began the world championships, and as noted Estonia finished 27th and will progress no further.

The decisive matches are to be played Saturday.

The more well-known women's epee team managed ninth place overall at the same world championships; the team, reigning olympic champions, could have done with placing higher if they are to ensure qualification to next year's olympics, in Paris.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Estonia's youth athletes take seven medals in Slovenia

11:59

Fitch downgrades Estonia rating to 'A+', with stable outlook

11:23

Estonian men's epee team finish 27th in world championships

10:43

Activity-based stage budget vagueness hinders process of making cuts

28.07

Child protection services to undergo €40 million reform

28.07

Economist: Consumption will pick up in second half of 2023

28.07

Archbishop, heritage society call for new stained glass museum

28.07

Experts believe Tallinn's pedestrian crosswalks favor cars

28.07

Pruunsild resigning from Bigbank supervisory board

28.07

Gallery: EKA students unveil treetop birdhouse in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

28.07

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

28.07

US Senate approves boost to $228 million in Baltic defense support in 2024

28.07

Swimmer makes it across Gulf of Finland in three-day odyssey

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: