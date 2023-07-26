Kaia Kanepi out of German Open in round two

News
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi Source: SCANPIX / ZUMA Press Wire
News

Kaia Kanepi is out of the German Open in Hamburg, after losing 7:6 (8:6), 6:1 to US player Bernarda Pera in round two.

Kanepi, ranked 93rd in the world, had overcome Kaja Juvani of Slovenia in straight sets round one of the WTA250-level competition.

Pera is currently ranked 56th by the WTA.

In the first set, the Estonian fell behind afetr having her serve broken, but pulled things back, where the score in games remained equal, taking things to a tie-break situation. Kanepi went ahead 2:0 and again at 3:2, but Pera soon took the tie-break score to 6:4 and holding two set points. While she failed to convert these, she was lucky third time, taking the tie-break 7:6 and thus the set.

The first set took almost an hour to complete.

In the second set, the American had a much easier time of it, dropping only one game in a set which lasted a little over half-an-hour, and taking the win on the second match-point presented to her.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:07

Parmas: Procedural restrictions as gauge of the trustworthiness of power

12:27

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

11:59

Committee wants plain-language EU legislation briefs from government

11:28

New market player Hoog brings e-scooters to streets of Türi

10:44

Ministry plan to bill refugees who drop out of language courses criticized

10:28

State aims to make package recycling more convenient for the public

10:09

Bank of Estonia: Domestic card transactions up slightly in Q2 2023

09:03

Norstat poll: Eesti 200 rating drops to lowest point in last three years

08:47

Environment expert: Climate change spells need to alter, adapt actions

08:41

Car tax plans heighten interest in getting rid of scrap vehicles

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised Updated

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

25.07

Police ban Russian war propaganda-related public meetings in Narva

24.07

Infant intoxication cases on the rise again in Estonia

25.07

Barbie movie sets new Estonian opening weekend record

25.07

Baltics agree to move up European power grid synchronization target

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: