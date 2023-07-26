Kaia Kanepi out of German Open in round two

Kaia Kanepi is out of the German Open in Hamburg, after losing 7:6 (8:6), 6:1 to US player Bernarda Pera in round two.

Kanepi, ranked 93rd in the world, had overcome Kaja Juvani of Slovenia in straight sets round one of the WTA250-level competition.

Pera is currently ranked 56th by the WTA.

In the first set, the Estonian fell behind afetr having her serve broken, but pulled things back, where the score in games remained equal, taking things to a tie-break situation. Kanepi went ahead 2:0 and again at 3:2, but Pera soon took the tie-break score to 6:4 and holding two set points. While she failed to convert these, she was lucky third time, taking the tie-break 7:6 and thus the set.

The first set took almost an hour to complete.

In the second set, the American had a much easier time of it, dropping only one game in a set which lasted a little over half-an-hour, and taking the win on the second match-point presented to her.

