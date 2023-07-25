Kaia Kanepi starts German Open with a win

Kaia Kanepi won her first round encounter at the German Open in Hamburg, defeating Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

Kanepi is currently ranked 93rd in the world by the WTA, the highest-placed Estonian player following the recent retirement of Anett Kontaveit, while Juvan, who entered the tournament's main table via qualifying, is ranked 149th.

Kanepi took a commanding lead in the first set, breaking all four of her opponent's serves and taking the set 6:1.

In the second set, she went 2:0 up, only for Juvan to mount a fightback and temporarily take the lead in games.

Soon, the scoreline was 4:4, but the Estonian managed to both break her opponent's serve and hold her own service in the next two games, to take the set 6:4, and with it the match.

Happy with a win pic.twitter.com/yN0hdgj4J2 — Kaia Kanepi (@KanepiKaia) July 24, 2023

The entire encounter lasted one hour and 15 minutes. Both players pulled off one ace each during the game, while Juvan committed two double faults to Kanepi's two.

Kanepi is now through to the round of 16 in Hamburg, where she will meet either Bernarda Pera (U.S., WTA 56th) who beat Zeynep Sonmez (Turkey, WTA 201st) 6:1, 1:6, 6.4 in round one.

