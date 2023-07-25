Kaia Kanepi starts German Open with a win

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Kaia Kanepi won her first round encounter at the German Open in Hamburg, defeating Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

Kanepi is currently ranked 93rd in the world by the WTA, the highest-placed Estonian player following the recent retirement of Anett Kontaveit, while Juvan, who entered the tournament's main table via qualifying, is ranked 149th.

Kanepi took a commanding lead in the first set, breaking all four of her opponent's serves and taking the set 6:1.

In the second set, she went 2:0 up, only for Juvan to mount a fightback and temporarily take the lead in games.

Soon, the scoreline was 4:4, but the Estonian managed to both break her opponent's serve and hold her own service in the next two games, to take the set 6:4, and with it the match.

The entire encounter lasted one hour and 15 minutes. Both players pulled off one ace each during the game, while Juvan committed two double faults to Kanepi's two.

Kanepi is now through to the round of 16 in Hamburg, where she will meet either Bernarda Pera (U.S., WTA 56th) who beat Zeynep Sonmez (Turkey, WTA 201st) 6:1, 1:6, 6.4 in round one.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

Tallinn reverses course, bus number 5 route to remain unchanged

14:17

Vincent Homburg: The responsibility challenge for the digital age

13:01

Bike theft up 70 percent in Harju County

12:55

September's OGP Global Summit preliminary program made public

12:36

Prosecutor's Office: Ukrainian printing firm investigation started in 2021

12:19

How to ensure fundamental rights when using face recognition?

11:55

Martin Mölder: On going from the town to the countryside during summer

11:40

Blackcurrant harvest very poor, prices through the roof

11:27

Bill proposed to grant Defense League members right to use tasers, shotguns

11:12

Poll: 72 percent of Estonian residents against proposed car tax Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

10:02

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised, being taken to Paldiski Updated

24.07

Infant intoxication cases on the rise again in Estonia

24.07

Gallery: Crew prepares to recover bow from MS Estonia wreck Monday Updated

23.07

EKRE MP aids man in flying Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

24.07

Gallery: Thousands attend Estonia's largest summer light festival

24.07

Rainer Saks: Lukashenko's Poland threats should be taken as humor

24.07

Real estate sales fell in Q2 — but Tallinn property prices keep rising

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: