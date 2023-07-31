Kaia Kanepi moves up spot in world tennis rankings

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi moved up a spot to 92nd in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings published Monday. Elena Malygina (Malõgina) and Maileen Nuudi, the country's second- and third-ranking tennis players, likewise climbed up the rankings.

Kanepi, 38, who reached a career high ranking of 15th in August 2012, moved up a spot in the WTA rankings despite being defeated in round two of the Hamburg European Open in Germany last Tuesday by American Bernarda Pera (53).

Malygina, 23, meanwhile, rose 7 spots to 324th overall, while Nuudi, 23, jumped 46 spots to 543rd.

Malygina most recently defeated Finland's Ella Haavisto (957) in the second round of the ITF's W25 Pärnu Tournament before being ousted by Nuudi in the quarterfinals. Nuudi, in turn, was defeated in the semifinals by Czech Sara Bejlek (221).

Poland's Iga Swiatek, 22, remains at the top of the WTA rankings, followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Kazakh Elena Rybakina, American Jessica Pegula and Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who ousted France's Caroline Garcia for a spot in the top five.

Kontaveit retired

Anett Kontaveit, 27, announced in early July that she would be retiring from professional tennis following Wimbledon, citing a diagnosis of lumbar disc degeneration.

Kontaveit, who achieved a career high ranking of 2nd in the WTA last June, was defeated by Czech Marie Bouzkova (37) in round two in Wimbledon, marking the end of a 13-year pro career.

Three Estonians ranking in men's tennis

In men's tennis, Estonian Mark Lajal, 20, maintained his position at 224th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings this week. Kristjan Tamm, 25, dropped 13 spots to 648th, while Daniil Glinka, 23, climbed 11 spots to 774th overall.

Topping the latest ATP rankings are Spain's Carlo Alcaraz, followed by Serbian Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Kaia Kanepi moves up spot in world tennis rankings

