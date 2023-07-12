Kaia Kanepi starts ITF Netherlands tournament with a win

Kaia Kanepi won her first round encounter at the ITF60 tournament in Amstelveen, Netherlands, defeating Kathinka von Deichmann (Liechtenstein) in straight sets, 6:4, 6:3.

Kanepi, now just outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings, went out at Wimbledon in round one, but she remains Estonia's top player, at the age of 38, following Anett Kontaveit's recent retirement from the game.

Kanepi immediately broke von Deichmann's serve, going from a 2:0 lead against the Liechtensteiner, ranked 399th in the world, to 6:4 by set's end.

In the second set, the Estonian broke once again in the opening game, going on to take the set 6:3 from the second match-point presented to her.

Kanepi will next face the winner of Jessie Aney (U.S., WTA 412th) and local player Isis Louise Van den Broek (unranked) in round two, which is also the round of 16 at Amstelveen.

Jessie Aney recently partnered Estonian player Elena Malõgina in the doubles, at the ITF tournament in Liepaja, Latvia.

--

