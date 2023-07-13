Paide in Europa conference league goalless draw in Faroe Islands

Paide Linnameeskond players.
Paide Linnameeskond players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Paide Linnameeskond Meistriliiga side drew 0:0 away to Torshavn B26 (Faroe Islands) in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier Wednesday evening.

The game was overshadowed from Paide's perspective by striker Robi Saarma's collarbone injury around 15 minutes before full-time, an incident which forced him to leave the game after receiving medical attention on-field.

Both teams reached the Conference League third round of qualifying last year; Paide first defeated Tbilisi Dinamo and then Ararat-Armenia with the help of two penalty shootouts, before losing Anderlecht.

Paide finished third last season in the domestic league.

On Wednesday, the hosts, Torshavn, had the upper hand and a few chances, but were unable to convert any of these to a goal.

The second leg takes place July 20, not in Paide itself but in Tallinn.

Starting from 2021, the UEFA Europa Conference League is the third-tier in European club football competitions, after the Champions League and the Europe League.

Paide is most well-known as being the club former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan played for, 2021-2022.

Paide in Europa conference league goalless draw in Faroe Islands

