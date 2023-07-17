Ragnar Klavan announces Meistriliiga return with Tallinna Kalev

37-year-old Ragnar Klavan is set to make a return to the Estonian Meistriliiga with Tallinna Kalev for the second half of this season. Since leaving Paide Linnameeskond, Klavan has been involved with Kalev only as club president.

Klavan will wear the number 15 shirt for Kalev, who are currently in fourth place in the Estonian top-flight. Klavan's last official match in the Meistriliiga was last September when he played for Paide Linnameeskond.

On the club's website, Klavan opened up about the reasons for his decision to return to the Estonian Meistriliiga after a ten-month absence.

"This process has been a long one. After my last official game, I took some time to think about what to do next. When I started training with Tallinna Kalev in January, ahead of the new season, it was clear that if my body allowed it and everything else falls into place, then I would like to carry on for Kalev. The main reason why I took so long to make this decision, was that I was considering how I could be of the most benefit to Tallinna Kalev at this moment in time. There are no personal ambitions behind this decision. I consider the most important thing to be, whatever is best for Tallinna Kalev," Klavan said.

In the interview, Klavan also discussed what he plans to do after the end of his playing career.

"If I were to think about coaching, then I would want to work with young people. I don't have the motivation to be a first team coach, because I know how much time and work goes into it - you're still like a professional athlete, but in the position of a coach," he said.

"It's a really big responsibility and very time-consuming. Instead, I see my role as either being something connected to the management of a club or working with youth groups, aged 13-17. This is the time when I think the most interesting developments take place my view, because a lot happens then and these early years are really important for an athlete's development," Klavan explained.

Ragnar Klavan may return to the field as soon as this weekend, with Kalev up against Pärnu Vaprus on July 22. Vaprus currently lie in third place in the table, just one point ahead of Kalev.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!