Kaido Ivask elected new Mayor of Paide

The council chamber in the central Estonian town of Paide voted in Kaido Ivask (Isamaa) as new mayor Thursday, with 15 votes in favor, regional daily Järva teataja reports .

Ivask was the sole candidate for the post and was backed by all 13 coalition deputies and the 19-member chamber, plus two from the opposition, in the secret ballot.

Similarly, Priit Värk (Uus Paide), a former mayor himself, was returned as council chair as the sole candidate running, with a majority of 14.

The newly installed coalition consists of Isamaa, EKRE and electoral alliance Uus Paide, together with deputies Alo Aasma, Margit Udam and Anneli Suits (all of (Paide - Inimeste linn electoral alliance).

This is Ivask's second term as mayor; he last held the post a decade ago.

Ivask picked up 51 votes at the October 2021 local elections, running for Isamaa, though he was not a member of the party at that point in time – he later joined in January 2022, ERR reports.

He had previously been a member of Isamaa forerunners Isamaaliit and IRL, from the late '90s to mid-2020s.

Paide's previous mayor, Eimar Veldre (SDE), stepped down in the autumn.

With a population of around 8,000, Paide is well-know for hosting the annual Arvamusfest each August, in the grounds of its Livonian Order Baltic crusader-era castle.

