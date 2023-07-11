Regions will play important role in Center's extraordinary congress

The Center Party's 19th party congress in Tartu on Saturday. August 13, 2022.
The Center Party's 19th party congress in Tartu on Saturday. August 13, 2022. Source: Grete Huik
If the Center Party does hold an extraordinary congress this August, the regions will play an important role in sending delegates there, party secretary general Andre Hanimägi explained to ERR.

"The delegates elect the regional boards, and their number depends on the approved congressional quota. The chair of the Center Party, Jüri Ratas, has proposed a similar logic to the one that was applied last time in Tartu (for the most recent Center Party congress in August 2022 - ed). That is, one representative for every 25 members in the region," Hanimägi told ERR.

According to Hanimägi, those voting at the extraordinary congress will be the founding members of the party, members of the party council, ten deputies from the youth council along with members of the seniors' council and the women's council "KENA."

In total, just over 800 delegated would attend the extraordinary congress.

Hanimägi added, that since an extraordinary congress can be convened by the party council, current chair Jüri Ratas has proposed that the council approve the location of the extraordinary congress as well as the agenda, representational norms and other necessities.

As things stand, the Center Party's council meeting is scheduled to be held on July 22 in Põltsamaa, Jõgeva County. According to the proposal made by Jüri Ratas' an extraordinary congress may be held on August 19 in Paide, Järva County.

Editor: Michael Cole

