Center Party's extraordinary congress set for September 10 in Paide

News
The Center Party.
The Center Party. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In a meeting on Friday, the Center Party's executive board decided by consensus that the party's XX extraordinary congress will be held in Paide, Järva County, on September 10. An official proposal will now be put to the party council for approval.

One representative for every 15 party members in the regions will be in attendance at the extraordinary congress. They will be joined by the founding members of the party, members of the party council, ten deputies from the youth council along with members of the seniors' council and the women's council "KENA." In total, over 1,000 delegates are expected to be present.

Mihhail Kõlvart, the current deputy chair of the Center Party, who is also aspiring to become the new party leader, said on Friday, that the board had made a constructive decision.

Kõlvart also proposed increasing the number of delegates attending the congress.

Kõlvart stressed that, although his "camp" has a majority in the board, he has never abused this. "We want the party to go forward calmly, that is our main message," said Kõlvart.

As things stand, the Center Party's council meeting is scheduled for July 22 in Põltsamaa, with current party leader Jüri Ratas having originally also proposed holding an extraordinary congress in Paide on August 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Southeastern Estonia seeing scant mushroom, berry hauls this year

12:38

Martin Helme: EKRE will not back down, extraordinary elections possible

12:37

PPA apprehend culprit in Volodymyr Zelenskyy sculpture car ramming incident

12:17

Gallery: Ivo Linna and Supernova perform on Tartu's Car-free Avenue

11:23

Center Party's extraordinary congress set for September 10 in Paide

11:02

Climatologist: Edge of European heatwave will hit Estonia on Sunday

10:40

Gallery: Island of Ruhnu gets long-awaited Rescue Board station

09:48

Narva Trans suffer 2-0 Conference League defeat to Pyunik Yerevan

09:46

Tallinn deputy mayor joins calls to postpone Center congress to September

08:30

ERR in Helsinki: Joe Biden heralds new era in Finland's security policy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

13.07

Estonian government declares emergency situation in agriculture sector

12.07

Bolt revenue up 152 percent on year to 2022, still made a loss

12.07

Estonia's strawberry database helps fight crime

13.07

Elron weighing up rail network expansion in Tallinn and beyond

13.07

Traffic psychologist: Estonia has stalled on solutions to traffic problems

13.07

Kaja Kallas to major opposition donor: Don't try to silence the messenger

13.07

US President Joe Biden in Helsinki for top-level summit with Nordic leaders

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: