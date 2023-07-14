Center Party's extraordinary congress set for September 10 in Paide

In a meeting on Friday, the Center Party's executive board decided by consensus that the party's XX extraordinary congress will be held in Paide, Järva County, on September 10. An official proposal will now be put to the party council for approval.

One representative for every 15 party members in the regions will be in attendance at the extraordinary congress. They will be joined by the founding members of the party, members of the party council, ten deputies from the youth council along with members of the seniors' council and the women's council "KENA." In total, over 1,000 delegates are expected to be present.

Mihhail Kõlvart, the current deputy chair of the Center Party, who is also aspiring to become the new party leader, said on Friday, that the board had made a constructive decision.

Kõlvart also proposed increasing the number of delegates attending the congress.

Kõlvart stressed that, although his "camp" has a majority in the board, he has never abused this. "We want the party to go forward calmly, that is our main message," said Kõlvart.

As things stand, the Center Party's council meeting is scheduled for July 22 in Põltsamaa, with current party leader Jüri Ratas having originally also proposed holding an extraordinary congress in Paide on August 19.

