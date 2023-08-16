Center Party chairman candidate Kõlvart announces supporters

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart, one of two candidates for the next chairman of the Center Party, revealed his backers to the party's board on Wednesday.

Kõlvart will be nominated for the role by Marika Tuus-Laul, Andrei Korobeinik, Lauri Laats, Anneli Ott, Vladimir Svet, Mihkel Undrest, Yana Toom, Jaan Toots and Vadim Belobrovtsev.

The other candidate, former Minister of Health Tanel Kiik, announced his supporters at the end of July. He is backed by Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Jüri Ratas, Jaak Aab, Taavi Aas, Triin Varek, Enn Eesmaa, Andre Hanimägi, Ester Tuiksoo and Jaanus Karilaid.

The leadership contest was launched after Jüri Ratas, the current chairman, said he would step down earlier this summer over a €300,000 donation.

The money was given by entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsill, a long-term funder of Isasmaa, who also gave similar-sized donations to Isamaa and EKRE. Ratas wanted to keep the money, while Kõvart proposed to return it. The issue resulted in a vote by the party's board which Kõvart won.

The result showed a power struggle within the party and a split in its leadership. The party also lost seats at the last election under Ratas' guidance.

The party will hold a vote at its congress on September 10 in Paide, central Estonia.

