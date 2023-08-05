Narva division of Center Party supports Tanel Kiik's bid for leadership

Center Party chair candidates Tanel Kiik and Mihhail Kõlvart appeared on ERR's
Center Party chair candidates Tanel Kiik and Mihhail Kõlvart appeared on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" on Thursday. July 20, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Narva regional board of the Center Party has decided to support Tanel Kiik as a candidate for chair at the party's extraordinary congress, as he has strong chance of becoming the next prime minister of Estonia.

Tanel Kiik's previous positions as the head of the prime minister's office, minister of social affairs, minister of health and labor, deputy mayor of Tallinn and leader of the Center Party parliamentary group in the Riigikogu attest to his readiness and qualifications for the position of Center Party chair, the press release states.

Tarmo Tammiste, chair of the Narva division, said that whoever becomes party chair following the extraordinary congress, Center must move forward united and establish a common language despite disagreements.

"It is critical for Narva that Center regains power as the ruling party," Andrus Tamm, Narva's regional vice-chair said, adding that only then can the city count on government support for growth and citizen welfare.

The party congress is to be held on September 10 in Paide, where the new leadership will be elected. 

The two Center Party chair candidates, Tanel Kiik and Mihhail Kõlvart, highlighted earlier the difference between them — if elected, Kõlvart would steer the party in a more conservative, Kiik in a more liberal direction. In particular, Kõlvart, currently the mayor of Tallinn, said that unlike himself, Kiik is in favor of marriage equality.

At the same time, Jaanus Karilaid, a Kiik supporter, highlighted the split in Center between the party's Estonian wing, represented by Ratas and Kiik, and its Russian wing, represented by Kõlvart and founded on the support of Russian-speakers in Ida-Virumaa and Tallinn.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

