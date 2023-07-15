Siret Kotka to step down from active politics

Siret Kotka with Center's Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Siret Kotka with Center's Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Former Center Party MP Siret Kotka is leaving active politics to pursue fresh challenges, portal Delfi reports. Kotka is also a party board member and local councilor.

Kotka, who failed to be returned to the Riigkogu at the March 5 Riigikogu election, told Delfi (link in Estonian) that she plans to take on new challenges, saying: "One simply has to think about things, and there are moments in life when one has to make course corrections and see what the new challenges might be," adding that she had been able to identify some of these fresh challenges already, and just needs to develop them further.

Kotka has been a Center Party member for nearly 20 years, and is a current board member and chair of the party's Lääne-Viru County branch, in addition to sitting on Väike-Maarja (Lääne-Viru County) rural municipal council.

She has sat as an MP across three Riigikogu compositions, most recently the XIV Riigikogu, down to this year.

She was also one of the signatories to an appeal to put back a proposed emergency party congress from August to September, an appeal which on Friday proved successful. This congress will deal with party leadership elections, in addition to the party's board, and at the time of writing involves a two-horse race featuring former minister Tanel Kiik and current Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

