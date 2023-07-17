Monique Roffey: How do you ever get being a woman right?

Throughout July, ERR's Culture portal will share discussions with writers from this year's HeadRead Literary Festival, which takes place annually in Tallinn and attracts top talent from around the world.

In the eighth discussion, Trinidadian-born British award-winning writer and memoirist Monique Roffey speaks with Kaisa Ling.

The pair discussed Roffey's 2021 novel "The Mermaid of Black Conch" and how women have been categorized throughout history.

Roffey is a writer, lecturer, and activist who has won the 2013 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature and the Costa Book of the Year award.

The HeadRead literary festival took place from May 24-29 and was visited by approximately 4,500 people.

The series feature conversations between Mikhail Shishkin and Harri Tiido, Kristina Sabaliauskaitė and Linda Kaljundi, Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin and Sinéad Mac Aodha, Eero Epner and Maarja Undusk, Elin Cullhed and Eia Uus, Kate Mosse and Elisa Johanna Liiv, Andri Snær Magnason and Maarja Merivoo-Parro, Lilli Luuk and Carolina Pihelgas, Jussi Adler-Olsen and Krõõt Kaljusto-Munck, and Monique Roffey and Kaisa Ling, Anthony Horowitz and Jason Goodwin.

