Jussi Adler-Olsen: My goal is to annoy and irritate the reader

Throughout July, ERR's Culture portal will share discussions with writers from this year's HeadRead Literary Festival, which takes place annually in Tallinn and attracts top talent from around the world.

The seventh discussion takes place between Danish crime writer Jussi Adler-Olsen and Krõõt Kaljusto-Munck, who has translated his work into Estonian.

The writer said he hopes his work annoys and irritates his readers.

Jussi Adler-Olsen is a Danish crime fiction writer, publisher, editor, and entrepreneur, best known for his Department Q series. He made his debut as a nonfiction writer in 1984, and as a fiction writer in 1997. He is a best-selling author whose work has been translated into more than 40 languages.

The HeadRead literary festival took place from May 24-29 and was visited by approximately 4,500 people.

The series feature conversations between Mikhail Shishkin and Harri Tiido, Kristina Sabaliauskaitė and Linda Kaljundi, Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin and Sinéad Mac Aodha, Eero Epner and Maarja Undusk, Elin Cullhed and Eia Uus, Kate Mosse and Elisa Johanna Liiv, Andri Snær Magnason and Maarja Merivoo-Parro, Lilli Luuk and Carolina Pihelgas, Jussi Adler-Olsen and Krõõt Kaljusto-Munck, and Monique Roffey and Kaisa Ling, Anthony Horowitz and Jason Goodwin.

