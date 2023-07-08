Andri Snær Magnason: We should not be spared hard science

Throughout July, ERR's Culture portal will share discussions with writers from this year's HeadRead Literary Festival, which takes place annually in Tallinn and attracts top talent from around the world.

Icelandic writer Andri Snær Magnason discusses his book "On Time and Water" (2019), which has been translated into over 30 languages, and recently into Estonian.

The book does what many of us are unwilling to do – take a look into the future of our planet and the coming changes, such as the disappearance of glaciers, the rise in sea levels and the acidity of seawater.

Magnason spoke to journalist Maarja Merivoo-Parro and said that scientists should not keep hard science from people because hard truths help society improve itself.

Watch the discussion, in English with Estonian subtitles, above.

Andri Snaer Magnason has won the Icelandic Literary Prize for best fiction, best children's literature and best academic writing. In addition, he has directed three documentaries. Magnason ran in Iceland's presidential elections in 2016 and received about 15 percent of the vote. Magnason's social and political agenda, as well as his literary output, prominently feature environmental topics.

The HeadRead literary festival took place this year from May 24 to May 29. Over the course of five days, around 4,500 people visited the primary location, Tallinn's Estonian Writers' Union. The festival also took place in the Estonian Children's Literature Center, the Tallinn Central Library, Ait, Kellertheatre and KuKu Club.

HeadRead. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh

In total, 11 author interviews recorded during the festival this year will be published on the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) platform Jupiter, which is free for European viewers, and made available to the international audience via ERR's portals.

The series feature conversations between Mikhail Shishkin and Harri Tiido, Kristina Sabaliauskaitė and Linda Kaljundi, Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin and Sinéad Mac Aodha, Eero Epner and Maarja Undusk, Elin Cullhed and Eia Uus, Kate Mosse and Elisa Johanna Liiv, Andri Snær Magnason and Maarja Merivoo-Parro, Lilli Luuk and Carolina Pihelgas, Jussi Adler-Olsen and Krõõt Kaljusto-Munck, and Monique Roffey and Kaisa Ling, Anthony Horowitz and Jason Goodwin.

Audiences at the HeadRead festival in Tallinn, 2023. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!