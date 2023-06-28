Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

Work to reconstruct the Tondi railway crossing in Tallinn to turn it into an overpass will begin next week, causing the crossing to be closed to traffic. The Hobujaama-Narva maantee intersection will also be closed around the same time as the Old Harbor tram line works reach the area.

The work on and around the Tondi crossing will start next Monday, with the crossing itself, the intersection of Tondi and Kotka and a part of Kotka tänav (as far as Tedre tänav) to be closed first.

Local residents will be able to access their homes using their cars, while short-term restrictions are possible there too. The crossing will remain open to pedestrians.

The city hopes to finish most of the work on the Kristiine side of the crossing this year and start work on the other side before the year's end. The nearby tram terminus will be reconstructed next year. The entire project will take until July of next year to complete.

The Tondi crossing will be turned into an overpass, with cars, pedestrians and cyclists passing under the railway in the future. A section of Kotka tänav will be reconstructed as will 300 meters of Tondi tänav. Separate bicycle paths will be constructed as well as new access ramps to railway platforms.

The summer will see train traffic disrupted on weekends. The first interruption of service will occur July 8 and be restored on Monday morning. Train traffic will also be interrupted on the two following weekends.

The number 28 bus will have to take a detour in both directions.

The work is set to cost €8.8 million and be completed in late 2024.

Artist's rendition of the planned two-tier Tondi road/rail intersection. Source: Roadplan/City of Tallinn Environment Board

Hobujaama and Pronksi intersections with Narva maantee to close

Old Harbor tram line work will see the Hobujaama-Narva maantee intersection closed from July 3, with both tram traffic and car access suspended.

Trams will not run for two months, with lines 2 and 4 returning on September 1 and lines 1 and 3 in late September.

While the Pronksi-Narva maantee intersection will also be closed from July 3, it will remain open to buses and local residents. The intersection will be closed until the end of October.

The Viru Keskus bus terminal will be closed on July 3 and should reopen in mid-August.

Parts of the Põhja puiestee and Kursi tänav intersection will also be closed from July 3.

Hobujaama-Narva maantee and Pronksi-Narva maantee intersections to be closed from July 3. Source: Tallinn City Government

Pronksi to reopen in full in September

While asphalting work is underway on Pronksi and Raua streets, this does not mean Pronksi will be opened to traffic in the near future. Jaan Tarmak, head of the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, said that work needs to be completed on the Tartu maantee-Pronksi intersection before Pronksi can be opened, which should happen in early September.

The Tartu maantee intersection will be closed next week and can no longer be used to access Kunderi tänav.

Work to renovate Pronksi and Jõe streets should be completed in late October.



