Tallinn's temporary Kopli to Tondi tram line to become permanent

The City of Tallinn is planning to make temporary tram line number 6, which was launched in April and runs on the route from Kopli to Tondi, permanent. All other tram lines in the capital, which are closed from Monday, are due to re-open again for passengers in September.

"Temporary tram line number 6, which was introduced in April and runs on the Kopli - Tondi route, will continue to serve passengers after Monday. As the demand for the tram line connecting Kopli and Tondi proved to be high, we are considering keeping tram line 6 running after the completion of the Vanasadama (Old Harbor) tramway" Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) told ERR.

From Monday, only tram line 6 will be running in Tallinn. All other lines are set to be closed for the summer period due to road works.

"Both the City of Tallinn, as the contracting authority, and our contractors will do their best to ensure that the interruption to tram services is for as short a time as possible and causes as little disruption to city life as possible. This is why we have scheduled the works for July and August - after the end of the Youth Song and Dance Festival and before the fall. As things stand at the moment, we are planning to restore tram lines 2 and 4 in early September and tram lines 1 and 3 in mid-September," Svet said.

However, the re-opening of the routes in September is by no means a certainty. "It has to be said that construction is an inherently dynamic process and, despite all the preparations, life is what happens while you're busy making other plans. We will keep people informed of any changes through the media and other channels. Up-to-date information will also be posted at public transport stops on routes across the city, which are affected by the changes," said Svet.

The disruptions to Tallinn tram lines are a result of the construction work on the Vanasadama (Old Harbor) tram line and renovations on Jõe tänav and Pronksi tänav.

