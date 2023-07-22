Tanel Kiik announces his Center Party leadership bid prominent supporters

Center Party MP Tanel Kiik has unveiled party supporters of his leadership bid. In a video posted to his social media account Saturday, Kiik said that he will certainly be able to recruit more people into his camp, on top of those already announced.

The supporters mentioned are all party big-hitters who themselves are running as Center board members; Kiik was speaking just ahead of a Center Party board meeting in Põltsamaa.

Kiik said in his video that: "The Center Party board members who support me have proven themselves in both national and local politics, and have contributed significantly to the development of the Center Party."

"Among their ranks are multiple ministers, some meritorious members of the Riigikogu, and some strong local government leaders. I am especially grateful that my team includes the current party chair, former prime minister Jüri Ratas," Kiik continued.

The politicians who back Kiik (pictured above) are: Party Secreatary General Andre Hanimägi, who also sits at the Riigikogu, MPs Jaak Aab, Enn Eesmaa,Jaanus Karilaid. Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, former minister and current Mayor of Jõgeva Taavi Aas, Mayor of Rakvere Triin Varek and former agriculture minister Ester Tuiksoo, as well as current party leader Jüri Ratas.

Saturday's Center Party board meeting in Põltsamaa will, among other agenda items, discuss the party congress planned for September.

Also running for the position of chair is current Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart are current board members Lauri Laats, Siret Kotka, Mihkel Undrest, Jaan Toots, Yana Toom MEP, Valentina Bortnovski, Andrei Korobeinik and Vladimir Svet – the latter is a Tallinn deputy mayor.

The party congress is to be held on September 10 in Paide, itself a central location in Estonia. As noted, all the Kiik supporters mentioned above are running for the new Center Party board, also to be elected in Paide.

No other candidates have declared any intention to run for the post.

Saturday's board meeting takes place at the Põltsamaa cultural center.

