A week out from party congress, Center Party divided over next chair

The Center Party will be electing a new chairperson at its party congress in Paide on Sunday. Those involved believe the balance of power within the party is currently closer than ever before, and whether Mihhail Kõlvart or Tanel Kiik is elected chair will be decided by a handful of votes.

In 2015, party founder and longtime chair Edgar Savisaar won against Kadri Simson in the Center Party congress elections with just 55 votes.

"I believe it's very likely that this congress will end up being an even tighter race, and either side will end up with an even narrower win," said Center Party secretary general and Tanel Kiik team member Andre Hanimägi.

According to Hanimägi, Kiik has visited the majority of Estonian chapters by now, as well as participated in quite a few debates already. He added that the prevailing theme for the final week before the congress will be communication with delegates, but more by phone.

Center MP Andrei Korobeinik, a member of Mihhail Kõlvart's team, said that one or the other candidate's win at Sunday's congress could be decided, for example, by who ends up sick at the last minute.

"One candidate may secure a greater edge over [this] week," Korobeinik said. "If some kind of mess surfaces, for example, or someone has a very strong debate performance. Or Tanel or Mihhail manages to speak to people with their congress speech, for example."

He added that there will most definitely be delegates at the congress who haven't yet made up their minds. "Even if that's five percent of them, then the difference between the two candidates will likely be even smaller than that," he noted. "This could actually prove decisive."

Raimond Kaljulaid, a Social Democratic (SDE) MP who, prior to switching parties, received more votes than anyone else in the Center Party board elections five years ago, said that Hanimägi and Korobeinik's talk of a close race should be taken with a grain of salt. He emphasized that both Kiik and Kõlvart's supporters will do everything they can to mobilize their voters.

Kaljulaid believes Kõlvart currently has a clear advantage, and his election results may turn out better than expected.

"Speaking to Centrists, it seems to me that Kõlvart supporters are more sure of their success and would be shocked if something were to happen and Kõlvart didn't win these elections," he explained. "Among Kiik's supporters, meanwhile, are more of those who would be shocked if Kiik did manage to win the elections."

More than 1,000 delegates expected at Sunday's congress

Unlike in other political parties, not every party member in Estonia's biggest party — with nearly 13,000 members — can vote directly for party chair. This Sunday, a total of 1,143 delegates will be eligible to vote for the new chair of the Center Party in Paide.

A combined 883 delegates are expected from 26 chapters — with one delegate per 15 members in a chapter. An additional 165 party council members, 65 founding members and 10 delegates from the Center Party's youth, women's and senior councils will have the right to vote as well.

Last Thursday, August 31 marked the final day to nominate candidates for party chair or party council member. Which candidates various chapters or assemblies nominated also provides a rough indicator of how close the race will be at Sunday's congress.

Tanel Kiik was exclusively nominated by a total of 11 chapters (Jõgeva County, Pärnu County, Viljandi County, Tartu County, Valga County, Narva County, Järva County, Põlva County, Lääne County, Rapla County, Hiiu County) and four branches (Rakvere, Anija, Loksa, Kuusalu). Kiik has also been publicly endorsed by 31 founding members of the party.

If all delegates were to vote in line with their chapter or branch, Kiik would have the support of 369 delegates.

Mihhail Kõlvart, meanwhile, was exclusively nominated by nine chapters (Lasnamäe, Põhja-Tallinn, Mustamäe, Kesklinn, Haabersti, Pirita, Kristiine, Tartu, Saare County), four branches (Tapa, Jõhvi, Lüganuse, Räpina) and the youth council. Kõlvart was likewise nominated by Center party founding member Kalev Kallo.

If all delegates were to vote in line with their chapter or branch, Kõlvart would then have the support of 366 delegates.

Yet other chapters, including Harju County, Ida-Viru County, Kohtla-Järve, Lääne-Viru County, Võru County and Nõmme as well as Center's senior and women's councils nominated both Kiik and Kõlvart for party chair.

It is yet unknown which candidate the remaining 33 founding members support. As the party's founding members are old already, Hanimägi believes many of them may not make the trip to the congress in Paide either.

Likewise unknown is how the votes will end up divided among the 165 members of the Center Party council. The council decided with a margin of just one vote this April not to convene an extraordinary party congress, allowing incumbent chair Jüri Ratas to remain at the helm of the party. Tõnis Mölder was likewise elected party council chair with just a one-vote margin over Jaan Toots.

Mölder currently supports Kiik for party chair; Toots is backing Kõlvart.

--

