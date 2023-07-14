Narva Trans suffer 2-0 Conference League defeat to Pyunik Yerevan

Estonian Cup winners JK Narva Trans lost 0-2 on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League first preliminary round tie against Armenian side Pyunik Yerevan.

Pyunik, who finished second in the Armenian top-flight last season dominated possession throughout the game, conjuring up 25 attempts at goal, ten of which came back off the woodwork.

Nevertheless, it took until the 65th minute for Pyunik to find the back of the net, with a strike from Bosnian forward Like Juricic.

Trans would surely have been delighted to escape with only a one goal deficit to take into the home leg next Thursday. However, the Armenian side doubled their lead with two minutes of normal time left on the clock.

A cross from the left by Pyunik's Brazilian left-back James Santos das Neves was fumbled into his own goal by Trans keeper Aleksander Kraizmer.

With the first leg finishing 2-0 to the home side, Trans now have an uphill battle to come in the second leg , which takes place in Rakvere next Thursday (July 20). Kick-off is at 6.30 p.m. Estonian time.

JK Narva Trans booked their place in the preliminary round of the Europa Conference League after defeating FC Flora Tallinn the final of the Tipner Trophy, Estonia's main domestic cup in early June.

However, Trans have struggled domestically this season and are currently in eighth place in the ten-time Estonian Meistriliiga with just 19 points.

The side have shipped ten goals without reply in their last three league matches, including most recently a 0-4 home defeat to Pärnu JK Vaprus on July 8.

