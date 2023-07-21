Narva Trans exit Conference League after 0-3 home defeat to Pyunik Yerevan

Ewald Tipner Trophy winners JK Narva Trans went out of the Europa Conference League in the first preliminary round on Thursday, after losing 0-3 a home to side Pyunik Yerevan. The Armenian side won 5-0 on aggregate.

Trans, who had a mountain to climb following a 0-2 defeat in the first leg last week, found themselves another two goals behind after just 14 minutes on Thursday evening.

Artak Dashyan opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the visitors, with Brazilian left-back Juninho doubling their advantage six minutes later.

In the second half, Pyunik added a third through Bosnian forward Luka Juričić on 66 minutes. Ten minutes later, they ought to have made it four, but Levon Vardanjan's penalty was comfortably saved by Trans goalkeeper Aleksander Kraizmer.

Estonian international center-back Nikita Baranov played the full 90 minutes for the visitors.

Trans qualified for the Europa Conference League after beating Flora Tallinn in the final of the Ewald Tipner Trophy in June.

