Flora out of UEFA Conference League after 5-0 aggregate loss to Farul

Estonian Meistriliiga champions FC Flora Tallinn exited this season's UEFA Europa Conference League following a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate defeat to Romanian side Farul Constanța. Farul came away from Tallinn's A Le Coq Arena with a comfortable 2-0 victory to book their spot in the competition's final qualifying round.

Flora went into the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round at the A Le Coq Arena trailing 3-0 to the Romanian Liga I champions after their first encounter last week.

It took just four minutes for the visitors to extend their lead in the tie, through Brazilian forward Rivaldinho. Fourteen minutes later it was 2-0 to Farul thanks to a strike from 34-year-old midfielder Constantin Budescu.

Although Flora fought back and dominated possession in the second half, they were unable to make a breakthrough, meaning their European adventures for this season are now over.

After the match, Flora head coach Jürgen Henn said the gulf in class between the two sides had clearly showed over the tie.

"We knew we had to attack and that definitely gave some chances to our opponents. They were able to create more space and, individually they are more skillful. We were prepared for that and we knew we had to be more courageous with the ball, but again there, was always the possibility that there could be some mistakes. However, of course the ones that resulted in goals, those situations seemed to be too easy. From then on, our opponents played very cleverly and sat back," Henn said.

The Flora head coach pointed out, that in order to have a strong run in European competitions, Estonian sides have to have a bit more good fortune in the draw.

"I think for Estonian clubs it very much depends on who you play against. At the moment, neither the Polish nor the Romanian champions are within our reach."

Farul, who are coached and owned by legendary Romanian star Gheorge Hagi, will now face either FK Qarabag of Azerbaijan or Finnish champions HJK Helsinki over two legs in the final Conference League qualifying round, with a place in the group stage at stake.

The Azeri champions won the first leg between the two sides 2-1 last week, leaving all to play for in Thursday night's second leg clash in Helsinki.

--

