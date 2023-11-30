Flora head coach Jürgen Henn to step down after six years in charge

Flora Tallinn head coach Jürgen Henn has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the current season. Henn's last game in charge of the Estonian Meistriliiga champions will be the Evald Tipner Trophy match against FC Elva this Sunday.

"In various roles, I have been part of the club's eight league titles as well as a successful Euro season that I will definitely remember for the rest of my life. Thanks to the club for this opportunity! Thank you to all the players, support staff and fans, whom it has been a pleasure to be with on this journey!" Henn said in a club press release.

Flora president Pelle Pohlak paid tribute to Henn's achievements in the role. "Jürgen's six years as head coach of FC Flora mark the longest tenure of any head coach in the club's history," Pohlak said.

"Winning four Premium Liiga titles as well as playing in the UEFA Conference League sub-group during this time in charge, shows how successful our cooperation has been. Finding the right person from within your own club to stay in charge of the first team for 11 years is no easy task. Thank you, Jürgen, and good luck!"

Henn, 36, first joined Flora as a player, signing from Viljandi Tulevik in 2010. Two years later, he became assistant coach of the club's youth team.

Henn began the 2013 season as coach of the third team, before taking over the U-21s that summer. In 2018, he was appointed first team head coach, replacing Dutchman Arno Pijpers.

During his time at the helm, Flora have largely dominated the Estonian domestic game, claiming the Meistriliiga title four times, Evald Tipner Trophy once and two Estonian Super Cups.

Henn also steered Flora past Irish side Shamrock Rovers 5-2 on aggregate in the inaugural UEFA Conference League, marking the first time an Estonian club had ever qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition.

Henn's final game as Flora head coach s the Evald Tipner Trophy tie against FC Elva, takes place on Sunday December 3 at the Sportland Arena in Tallinn, with kick off at 12.30 p.m.

