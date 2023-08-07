ETV covering FIFA Women's World Cup football tournament

ETV2 is covering the latter stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup competition, now underway in Australia and New Zealand, and matches can be watched online.

Aet Süvari and Anastassia Morkovkina presented the debut installment of "Jalgpallistuudio," with the Round of 16 phase, which began Saturday.

The final takes place August 20, the tournament's group games started July 20.

Reigning champions the U.S. are out of the competition, after losing 5:4 on penalties against Sweden.

The rest of the competition will be covered by ETV2 and bring a variety of guests from the world of football.

ETV2's site is here.

The tournament official site is here.

--

