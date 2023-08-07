ETV covering FIFA Women's World Cup football tournament

News
Aet Suvari and Anastassia Morkovkinain presenting 'Jalgpallistuudio'.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

ETV2 is covering the latter stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup competition, now underway in Australia and New Zealand, and matches can be watched online.

Aet Süvari and Anastassia Morkovkina presented the debut installment of "Jalgpallistuudio," with the Round of 16 phase, which began Saturday.

The final takes place August 20, the tournament's group games started July 20.

Reigning champions the U.S. are out of the competition, after losing 5:4 on penalties against Sweden.

The rest of the competition will be covered by ETV2 and bring a variety of guests from the world of football.

ETV2's site is here.

The tournament official site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia Updated

18:42

Minister: New candidates found for top EISA position

17:31

TTJA issues 15 new broadcast permits to fill radio coverage gaps

17:03

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

15:46

Haapsalu museum may auction off work to find €200,000 needed for renovation

15:43

Riigikogu committee to meet on Tuesday to discuss presidential finances Updated

15:32

President's office director: No horse trading on legislation assent

15:08

Estonia condemns 15 years of Russian aggression against Georgia

14:27

Minister: Claims of spat between government, president a 'misunderstanding'

14:00

Viru Folk to concentrate on music and culture of the British Isles

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18:52

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia Updated

06.08

Language Board after deadline for obtaining Estonian at the workplace

06.08

Ukraine discloses name of Estonian firm involved in corruption case

05.08

Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits

08:49

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

04.08

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

08:10

Foreign aid for Estonia up sharply

10:44

Gallery: Depeche Mode play the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: