FCI Levadia out of Conference League with 2-4 aggregate loss to MŠK Žilina

FCI Levadia Tallinn lost 1-2 in the second leg of their Europa Conference League first preliminary round tie at home to Slovak side MŠK Žilina on Thursday night. The defeat means Levadia's European campaign is now over for this season, with Žilina going through 4-2 on aggregate.

After a narrow 1-2 defeat in the first leg, there was still everything to play for as FCI Levadia looked to advance in the Europa Conference League at the A. Le Coq Arena on Thursday.

However, it took just three minutes for visitors MŠK Žilina to take the lead, with a left-foot strike from Matuš Rusnak.

But Levadia were not behind on the night for long. Seven minutes later, after some good work on the right from Cameroonian forward Guy Bessala, Ernest Agyiri brought the Estonian side level with a neat finish from the edge of the box. The Ghanaian has been enjoying a good run of form recently, and netted a spectacular quick-fire hat-trick against Nõmme Kalju in the Meistriliiga earlier this month.

With the tie still tantalizingly poised, and Levadia only needing a goal to force reach extra time, instead it was Žilina that took control.

Macedonian defender Andrej Stojchevski's goal right on the stroke of half time was a huge blow to the home side and one from which they ultimately never recovered.

A 1-2 defeat on the night, means the Estonia side went out of this season's Conference League 2-4 on aggregate.

Levadia's focus will now return to their domestic campaign, where, with 20 games played, they are currently top of the Estonian Meistriliiga, level on points with rivals Flora.

