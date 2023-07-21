FCI Levadia out of Conference League with 2-4 aggregate loss to MŠK Žilina

News
FCI Levadia Tallinn versus MŠK Žilina in the Europa Conference League.
FCI Levadia Tallinn versus MŠK Žilina in the Europa Conference League. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
News

FCI Levadia Tallinn lost 1-2 in the second leg of their Europa Conference League first preliminary round tie at home to Slovak side MŠK Žilina on Thursday night. The defeat means Levadia's European campaign is now over for this season, with Žilina going through 4-2 on aggregate.

After a narrow 1-2 defeat in the first leg, there was still everything to play for as FCI Levadia looked to advance in the Europa Conference League at the A. Le Coq Arena on Thursday.

However, it took just three minutes for visitors MŠK Žilina to take the lead, with a left-foot strike from Matuš Rusnak.

But Levadia were not behind on the night for long. Seven minutes later, after some good work on the right from Cameroonian forward Guy Bessala, Ernest Agyiri brought the Estonian side level with a neat finish from the edge of the box. The Ghanaian has been enjoying a good run of form recently, and netted a spectacular quick-fire hat-trick against Nõmme Kalju in the Meistriliiga earlier this month.

With the tie still tantalizingly poised, and Levadia only needing a goal to force reach extra time, instead it was Žilina that took control.

Macedonian defender Andrej Stojchevski's goal right on the stroke of half time was a huge blow to the home side and one from which they ultimately never recovered.

A 1-2 defeat on the night, means the Estonia side went out of this season's Conference League 2-4 on aggregate.

Levadia's focus will now return to their domestic campaign, where, with 20 games played, they are currently top of the Estonian Meistriliiga, level on points with rivals Flora.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:08

Suspected drug overdoses prompts minister to order Tartu Prison probe

14:56

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

14:43

Ukraine offensive options affected by Russian strikes to northeast

14:00

Five Estonian swimmers set to compete in World Aquatics Championships

13:42

Low building material prices cause fall in Q2 2023 construction price index

13:20

Estonian interior ministry wants ban on non-personalized pre-paid SIM cards

12:50

Piletilevi acquires majority stake in Czechia's largest ticketing platform

12:26

Vendace fishing restricted on Peipsi järv as quotas reached

11:57

Commission puzzled by Estonian government decision to preserve Linnamäe dam

11:53

Galleries: Steel hull fragments raised on day two of MS Estonia dive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.07

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

20.07

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

20.07

Research ship reached MS Estonia wreck site overnight Thursday

20.07

Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

10:56

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

20.07

Estonian historian, politician Aadu Must dies at 72 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: