Pippi Lotta Enok sets PB in U-23 European Championships heptathlon

Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok posted a 100-meter hurdles personal best in the heptathlon at the Under-23 European Athletics Championships in Espoo, Finland, with a time of 14.05.21.

The Estonian, 20, placed ninth overall, beating her previous personal best by four hundredths of a second even with a 1.2 m/s headwind.

The 100m hurdles was the first event, which continues Thursday and Friday.

Local athletes Vilma Itälinna (13.39) and Saga Vanninen (13.50) finished first and second.

The remaining events on Thursday are the high jump, shot put and 200m sprint.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!