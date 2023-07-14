Pippi Lotta Enok sets three PBs in U-23 European Championships

Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok set three personal records on the opening day of the Under-23 European Athletics Championships in Espoo, Finland on Thursday.

As reported by ERR News, Enok set a PB of 14.05.21 in the first event, the 100m hurdles, repeating the feat Thursday after noon in the high jump with a result of 1.77m. This represented a PB at outdoor games – she has posted a jump of 1.78m at an indoor event, but her record up to Thursday had been 1.75m. Attempts at 1.77m and 1.80m were unsuccessful.

In the shotput, while Enok's first throw 11.94m was 28cm short of her PB, she pulled off a career best again in the final event of the day, the 200m, with a time of 24.01, 0.19 seconds faster than her previous PB.

All of Thursday's results combine put the Estonian into third place overall going into Friday's final events, starting with the long jump at 10.15 a.m. Estonian time, and followed by the javelin and the 800m.

Enok has 3,549 points accrued so far in Espoo.

--

