Pippi Lotta Enok sets three PBs in U-23 European Championships

News
Pippi Lotta Enok.
Pippi Lotta Enok. Source: ERR
News

Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok set three personal records on the opening day of the Under-23 European Athletics Championships in Espoo, Finland on Thursday.

As reported by ERR News, Enok set a PB of 14.05.21 in the first event, the 100m hurdles, repeating the feat Thursday after noon in the high jump with a result of 1.77m. This represented a PB at outdoor games – she has posted a jump of 1.78m at an indoor event, but her record up to Thursday had been 1.75m. Attempts at 1.77m and 1.80m were unsuccessful.

In the shotput, while Enok's first throw 11.94m was 28cm short of her PB, she pulled off a career best again in the final event of the day, the 200m, with a time of 24.01, 0.19 seconds faster than her previous PB.

All of Thursday's results combine put the Estonian into third place overall going into Friday's final events, starting with the long jump at 10.15 a.m. Estonian time, and followed by the javelin and the 800m.

Enok has 3,549 points accrued so far in Espoo.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:30

ERR in Helsinki: Joe Biden heralds new era in Finland's security policy

08:11

Kaido Ivask elected new Mayor of Paide

07:39

Pippi Lotta Enok sets three PBs in U-23 European Championships

07:34

FCI Levadia in Europe Conference League 2:1 away loss in Slovakia

13.07

Tartu rental prices rise by 6.4 percent since start of year

13.07

Police tell stores to hire more security guards to tackle shoplifting wave

13.07

Estonian MEPs split on EU's nature restoration law

13.07

3,000-strong British brigade will take part in Estonian exercises in 2025

13.07

Archeologists find human bones and fragments of destroyed church near Narva

13.07

Media adviser: Estonia needs proactive legal measure to protect media space

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

12.07

Bolt revenue up 152 percent on year to 2022, still made a loss

13.07

Estonian government declares emergency situation in agriculture sector

12.07

Estonia's strawberry database helps fight crime

13.07

US President Joe Biden in Helsinki for top-level summit with Nordic leaders

13.07

Elron weighing up rail network expansion in Tallinn and beyond

13.07

10 percent more crimes in first half of 2023 than at same point last year

13.07

Traffic psychologist: Estonia has stalled on solutions to traffic problems

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: