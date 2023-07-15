Pippi Lotta Enok takes European U-23 bronze

News
Pippi Lotta Enok
Pippi Lotta Enok Source: EKJL
News

Estonian heptathlete Pippi Lotta Enok on Friday took bronze at the Under-23 European Championships in Espoo, Finland.

Enok picked up 6,002 points in total, over the two days.

On day one, Thursday, she put in PBs in the 100m hurdles (14.05.21), the high jump (1.77m), and the 200m (24.01.19).

In the other event which took place Thursday, the shotput, Enok, 20, threw 28cm short of her PB, at 11.94m, ending the first day in third place with 3,549 points.

Three events remained on Friday, the long jump, the javelin and the 800m.

In the long jump, Enok placed second with a first jump of 6.01, enough to retain her third place.

The javelin event saw the Estonian commit a no-throw in the first attempt, while the 43.75 she posted with her second throw, while not a PB in rainy conditions in Espoo, was enough to maintain her position in the medals going into the final event.

Enok came in second in the 800m (2.15.84), the fourth PB she set in Espoo, and with that, the bronze medal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

10:53

Six-month Euribor rate remains just under 4 percent

10:32

Tallinn Zoo's Rama the bison dies at the age of 18

10:18

Pippi Lotta Enok takes European U-23 bronze

10:13

Weekend weather in Estonia to warm up, next week will be cooler

09:57

Kate Mosse: Women are allowed to write about childbirth, not history

14.07

MPs back new restrictions in EU's fishing emissions cuts policy proposal

14.07

Estonia's Ingerian Finns community holds song and dance festival

14.07

European Commission refers Estonia to Court of Justice

14.07

Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: