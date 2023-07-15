Pippi Lotta Enok takes European U-23 bronze

Estonian heptathlete Pippi Lotta Enok on Friday took bronze at the Under-23 European Championships in Espoo, Finland.

Enok picked up 6,002 points in total, over the two days.

On day one, Thursday, she put in PBs in the 100m hurdles (14.05.21), the high jump (1.77m), and the 200m (24.01.19).

In the other event which took place Thursday, the shotput, Enok, 20, threw 28cm short of her PB, at 11.94m, ending the first day in third place with 3,549 points.

Three events remained on Friday, the long jump, the javelin and the 800m.

In the long jump, Enok placed second with a first jump of 6.01, enough to retain her third place.

The javelin event saw the Estonian commit a no-throw in the first attempt, while the 43.75 she posted with her second throw, while not a PB in rainy conditions in Espoo, was enough to maintain her position in the medals going into the final event.

Enok came in second in the 800m (2.15.84), the fourth PB she set in Espoo, and with that, the bronze medal.



