Kaia Kanepi back in WTA top 100

Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi has risen to 93rd in the World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, breaking the top 100 once again.

Kanepi, 38, who went out of the recent Wimbledon Championships in round one, won Sunday's second-tier ITF tournament in the Netherlands (link in Estonian), and has risen by eight spots in the fresh WTA rankings.

Kanepi ranked as high as 40th a little over a year ago.

Of other women's tennis players from Estonia Elena Malõgina rose by three places to a career-high 322nd, while Maileen Nuudi fell by 38 placesto 587th position.

Anett Kontaveit announced her retirement from the sport shortly before Wimbledon, which ended up being her last top-flight tournament.

The top 10 WTA rankings continue with Iga Swiatek (Poland) in the top sport. Swiatek reached the quarter finals at Wimbledon. She is followed by Wimbledon semi-finalist Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), 2022 winner Jelena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Wimbledon 2023 quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Caroline Garcia (France), 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) and Coco Gauff (U.S.).

This year's Wimbeldon winner, Marketa Vondrousova, rose 32 places to 10th on the back of her surprise victory.

Among Estonia's men's players, Mark Lajal is ranked 232nd by the ATP, up 12 places and his highest placing in his career so far.

Kristjan Tamm rose to 634th position (up 7 places), but Daniil Glinka fell 18 spots to 728th.

The top 10 men's players are unchanged, with Wimbledon winner and runner up, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, in first and second respectively, while Daniil Medvedev (Russia) is third.

