Engine trouble deals blow to Ott Tänak's Rally Estonia hopes

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja's M-Sport Ford Puma at the maintenance area in Tartu, on day one of Rally Estonia.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja's M-Sport Ford Puma at the maintenance area in Tartu, on day one of Rally Estonia. Source: WRC.com
News

Estonian WRC star Ott Tänak's home rally chances have been practically dashed before the event is even underway after technical issues necessitated an engine replacement to the M-Sport Ford Puma – and with it a five-minute penalty.

Rally Estonia day one sees the first stage proper begin at 8.05 p.m. today, Thursday.

However, it was Thursday morning's shakedown run which led to hints of trouble ahead.

Despite out-streaking the competition by over a second early on in the test run, he later mentioned engine trouble, a problem later confirmed by M-Sport team boss Richard Millener.

As the day wore on it became apparent that the issue cannot be ironed out and instead, a replacement engine will need to be fitted into the car.

While this is permissible, the rules state that it incurs a five-minute penalty going into the start of stage one.

Talking to the WRC official site, Millener said: "We have no option but to change the engine, which we can do by regulation, but it will mean that we get a penalty before we start the rally."

"It's a really frustrating start to the rally, possibly the worst start we could have had, but that's the situation we find ourselves in."

"It's going to put us at a serious disadvantage from the word go, really, but we've got to switch focus now. There's nothing we can change about what's happened so the focus now will be to try to salvage as much as possible from the event.

"Obviously the biggest disappointment is for Ott and Martin," Millener added. "We fully appreciate the country we're in, their home rally, and the expectation and support from the home fans."

The 4.08km test stage was ultimately won by reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota).

Stage one starts at 8.05 p.m. Estonian time, at Raadi, on the outskirts of Tartu.

The remaining stages on Friday to Sunday range around Tartu and Otepää.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Ambulance service responds to scooter, bike accidents every day in Tallinn

19:15

Tallinn opens second legal graffiti art wall

18:45

Kõlvart favors more conservative Center Party; Kiik would stay more liberal

18:32

Ministry sends reworked parental sick pay policy for approval

17:54

Estonian historian, politician Aadu Must dies at 72 Updated

17:20

Eesti Kontsert has €3.4 million talk of reduced activities

17:03

African swine fever found at Võru County farm, 116 pigs to be slaughtered

16:30

Estonia's stabilization fund increases €1.7 million on quarter

16:01

Tallinn school to partially relocate youngest grades to nearby building

15:54

Climate ministry: Registration should not be cheaper for older cars Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

14:33

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

14:14

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

18.07

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

08:56

Research ship reached MS Estonia wreck site overnight Thursday

19.07

Rainer Saks: Current Russian ground forces losses in Ukraine unsustainable

19.07

Planned tax likely levied in proportion to car's power, weight and age

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: