Anett Kontaveit to play farewell match in Tallinn in November

News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit, who ended her professional career at Wimbledon earlier this month, announced on Tuesday that she will play a final farewell match on November 11 at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn. Kontaveit's opponent will be current WTA No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kontaveit, who last summer reached a career high of WTA No. 2, said, that she wanted to play her final match in front of a home crowd. "I'm just really happy to be able to play in front of my home crowd for the final time and, play tennis, which I have played, practiced and loved for so long, one more time. I'm looking forward to, what I hope will be, a great evening," Kontaveit told ERR.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who reached the final of the women's singles at this year's Wimbledon, is a close friend of Kontaveit, and so was the natural choice of opponent for the Estonia's farewell match.

 "She was the very first player I thought of when there was talk of this kind of an event. She was the first choice and luckily she was also positive about it herself," said Kontaveit, who confirmed that this will definitely be the last match of her career.

In addition to the tennis, Kontaveit will give a 45-minute interview at the Tondiraba Ice Hall. Her favorite band, Smilers, are also set to perform.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Professor: Changing Tallinn's bus routes may not bring expected results

19:45

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

18:50

Economic Institute: Economy expected to improve by end of 2023

17:55

Anett Kontaveit to play farewell match in Tallinn in November

17:23

Gallery: International research team begins journey to MS Estonia wreckage

16:54

Neivelt: There has been no competition in banking for 25 years

16:30

Isamaa donor gives €40,000 to Metsküla school

15:56

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

15:16

WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

14:42

Viljandi Folk Festival organizers request €180,000 additional 2024 funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

08:45

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

NATO diplomat: Vilnius summit changed leaders' attitudes towards Ukraine

10:28

Estonian banks earned almost as much in first half of 2023 as whole of 2022 Updated

15:56

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

17.07

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: