Anett Kontaveit to play farewell match in Tallinn in November

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit, who ended her professional career at Wimbledon earlier this month, announced on Tuesday that she will play a final farewell match on November 11 at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn. Kontaveit's opponent will be current WTA No. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kontaveit, who last summer reached a career high of WTA No. 2, said, that she wanted to play her final match in front of a home crowd. "I'm just really happy to be able to play in front of my home crowd for the final time and, play tennis, which I have played, practiced and loved for so long, one more time. I'm looking forward to, what I hope will be, a great evening," Kontaveit told ERR.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who reached the final of the women's singles at this year's Wimbledon, is a close friend of Kontaveit, and so was the natural choice of opponent for the Estonia's farewell match.

"She was the very first player I thought of when there was talk of this kind of an event. She was the first choice and luckily she was also positive about it herself," said Kontaveit, who confirmed that this will definitely be the last match of her career.

In addition to the tennis, Kontaveit will give a 45-minute interview at the Tondiraba Ice Hall. Her favorite band, Smilers, are also set to perform.

