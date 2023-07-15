Javelin thrower Gedly Tugi qualifies for U-23 European Championships final

News
Gedly Tugi.
Gedly Tugi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian javelin thrower Gedly Tugi on Friday qualified for the finals of the Under-23 European Athletics Championships in Espoo, Finland

Tugi put in the successful, 59.99 throw, in her first attempt.

This effort was less than a meter short of her PB of 60.65 earlier this month, in Pärnu.

Elina Tzengko (Greece, 61.52) and local competitor Anni-Linnea Alanen (60.37) were the only two athletes to throw further than the Estonian. A total of 12 contestants made it to the final, to be held on Sunday

Of other competitors, high jumper Lilian Turban's 1.77m was insufficient to qualify for Sunday's final, while hurdler Kenro Tohter's heats time of 14.26 in the 110m hurdles was also not enough to progress further.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

