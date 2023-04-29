Estonian men's ice hockey team face China in battle for third place

The Estonian men's ice hockey team in action against Poland.
The Estonian men's ice hockey team in action against Poland. Source: IIHF.com
The Estonian men's national ice hockey team will face China in their final International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Group B match on Saturday to determine, which team takes home the bronze medal.

The match, which takes place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn can also be seen live on ETV2 here, starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Estonian team began the IIHCF World Championship tournament, which has been taking place in Tallinn over the last week, with two straight wins. They first defeated Serbia in a penalty shootout, before recording a 4-2 win against the Netherlands a day later.

However, in their third game, despite scoring four goals, Estonia ended up losing 4-7 to Ukraine. The Estonian team was unable to get back to winning ways in their fourth match of the tournament, going down 1-3 to Japan.

Estonian men's national ice hockey team head coach Jussi Tupamäki told ERR on Friday, that Saturday's match with China offers a chance for his side to make a huge leap forward,

"If we look back at our history, we don't have a lot of medals. This is a big game for us and we have the opportunity to demonstrate the big strides forward we have made with the Estonian national team and ice hockey federation," Tupamäki said.

After playing four games played, Estonia and China both have 5 points meaning Saturday's showdown will decide, who takes third place in the group.

In the first of three matches at the Tondiraba Ice Hall on Saturday, Serbia take on the Netherlands with both hoping to avoid finishing in last place.

The evening match between leaders Japan and second-placed Ukraine, which gets underway at 7.30 p.m. will decide, who wins the tournament.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

