Seb Coe does mile in Riga to promote World Road Running Championships

Sebastien Coe was in Riga to promote the 2023 World Road Running Championships.
Sebastien Coe was in Riga to promote the 2023 World Road Running Championships. Source: LSM
As part of the publicity drive for the hosting of the 2023 World Road Running Championships, British former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe was in Riga this Thursday, where, despite the challenging weather conditions, he ran a mile from the Latvian National Art Museum to the Freedom Monument, reports Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

Coe, who is now president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said the road running event will be particularly special, as everyone has the opportunity to take part alongside some of the world's best athletes.

While there will also five-kilometer and half-marathon races during the championships, Coe singled out the mile as being short enough even for those who might not be in tip-top condition to get involved.

"Everybody knows what a mile (1.6 kilometers) is," said Coe.

LSN's full story on Sebastien Coe's trip to Riga can be found here.

