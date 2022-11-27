Pskov governor claims NATO drones violate border more frequently

The governor of Russia's Pskov Oblast claims that attempts by NATO drones to cross the border have become more frequent.

"We have never widely discussed this, but there have been attempts by military purpose drones and other aircraft to cross the border illegally," Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said at a press conference on Saturday.

He said that such violations also happened before Russia launched its Ukraine aggression but have grown more frequent since.

Pskov Oblast borders NATO members Estonia and Latvia.

The Jerusalem Post reported, based on Russia's TASS news agency that is loyal to the authorities, that the governor's claims came on the back of Russia's announcement of having neutralized a drone attack in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

Two Russian Ka-52 assault helicopters were destroyed at the Ostrov Air Force Base in Pskov Oblast in late October. The Ukrainian military intelligence claimed the blasts were caused by explosive charges placed near the helicopters. Ostrov lies 15 kilometers from the Latvian border and 30 kilometers from the southern border of Estonia.

--

