Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

News
Hanno Pevkur and his German colleague Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on November 24.
Hanno Pevkur and his German colleague Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on November 24. Source: German Federal Ministry of Defense
News

Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party) said that nine months of war in Ukraine have not left Russia's armed forces critically weakened.

"We have to be honest and clear: The Russian Navy and Air Force are more or less as big as they were before the war," Pevkur told German news agency dpa during a visit to Berlin, Radio Free Europe reports.

The Estonian defense minister went on to say that even though Russian ground forces have suffered considerable losses, they will be restored to their pre-February 24 strength "sooner or later."

Pevkur also suggested Russia would learn from what it has experienced in Ukraine. "We have no reason to believe that the threat from Russia is somehow reduced or that the threat to NATO is reduced."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:25

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 injured in crash in Latvia

15:07

Pskov governor claims NATO drones violate border more frequently

14:50

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

26.11

Gallery: Estonian National Opera and Riigikogu trade roles for Mixed Up Day

26.11

Key Downtown Cultural Center planning decisions reach Tartu City Council

26.11

TÜ faculty, staff opinions differ on Tartu Cathedral restaurant plans Updated

26.11

Five Ukrainian border guards start work at Estonia's eastern border

26.11

Estonian leaders reflect on 90th anniversary of Ukraine's Holodomor

26.11

Martin Mölder: Politics as religious war

26.11

Estonia, Russia agree on 2023 Lake Peipus fishing quotas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

26.11

TÜ faculty, staff opinions differ on Tartu Cathedral restaurant plans Updated

26.11

Expert: Only deep trouble could force Russia to declare new mobilization

25.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens with light show

26.11

Five Ukrainian border guards start work at Estonia's eastern border

25.11

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

15:25

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 injured in crash in Latvia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: