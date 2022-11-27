Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party) said that nine months of war in Ukraine have not left Russia's armed forces critically weakened.

"We have to be honest and clear: The Russian Navy and Air Force are more or less as big as they were before the war," Pevkur told German news agency dpa during a visit to Berlin, Radio Free Europe reports.

The Estonian defense minister went on to say that even though Russian ground forces have suffered considerable losses, they will be restored to their pre-February 24 strength "sooner or later."

Pevkur also suggested Russia would learn from what it has experienced in Ukraine. "We have no reason to believe that the threat from Russia is somehow reduced or that the threat to NATO is reduced."

--

