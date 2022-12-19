Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Estonia on Monday evening for a one-day visit, his first to the country since he took over the top job earlier this year.

Sunak flew from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) ministers meeting in Riga to Tallinn along with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Official photographs showed the pair deep in discussion aboard the UK government's plane. Kallas said defense issues were raised. Great Britain leads Estonia's eFP battlegroup.

"The role of the UK in ensuring Estonia's security and strengthening NATO's defense posture on the eastern flank of the Alliance is invaluable," she said, in a statement.

"We've been rapidly implementing the decisions adopted at the NATO Madrid Summit. The decision of the UK to deploy a brigade to rapidly strengthen Estonia in the event of a crisis is a perfect example. We're also working closely together to increase Estonia's defense capabilities, such as building an Estonian division, conducting joint exercises, and increasing our reception capacity."

Rishi Sunak visited Estonia on a one-day visit on December 19, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The UK and Estonia are "among the most active supporters of Ukraine" and there is "no question" about whether this should continue, Kallas added.

"We're in a long-term confrontation – Russia's imperialist goals to conquer Ukraine, to re-establish the era of influence spheres in Europe and to weaken NATO have not changed," the prime minister said.

Additionally, the leaders signed digital cooperation agreements for healthcare, education and e-governance.

Kallas was also offered a cup of tea, a traditional British mince pie and cookies decorated with "JEF" on 10 Downing Street crockery, the photos show.

Rishi Sunak visited Estonia on a one-day visit on December 19, 2022. Source: Valitsuse kommunikatsioonibüroo

