Estonian volunteers making winter camo netting for Ukraine

Estonian NGO Aitan Kaitsta (Helping Defend) is busy making winter camouflage nets for fighters in Ukraine. The first shipment of netting suitable for wintry landscapes will be sent off to Ukraine to cover sauna trucks from Estonia.

Snow has fallen in Ukraine, creating the need for new camouflage netting. NGO Aitan Kaitsta that makes the nets has received a major order from Ukraine.

The nonprofit's founder Anu Lensment said that camo nets woven in Estonia are used to hide moving objects on the front.

"A convoy will leave Tartu on Saturday carrying sauna complexes for which they have requested mud and snow netting," Lensment said.

She added that the NGO's weavers have received feedback from Ukraine. The soldiers are using the Estonian camo netting on a daily basis.

"We learned that the nets are excellent, better than many alternatives. But they also say that any netting is better than nothing. They are grateful for everything we can send. We have developed a universal style that experts say is quite effective," Lensment remarked.

She said that material required to make white snow netting is sourced from second-hand clothes shops, such as Sõbralt Sõbrale in Tartu and the Paavli kaltsukas in Tallinn.

Other sponsors include the Karlova kohvik in Tartu that donates empty bags that coffee beans come in. Founder Laura Mähar said that they were contacted by the NGO and will keep donating coffee bags for as long as necessary.

It is also possible to weave snow camo nets on location in Tartu. For example, volunteers are working on a large white camouflage net in the atrium of the University of Tartu Institute of Cellular and Molecular Biology this weekend.

Signe Värv, one of the curators of the campaign in Tartu, said that this is one of the nets that will cover Estonian sauna trucks, adding that weavers have to make sure to end up with natural coloration and that the net is still see-through once finished.

Värv has overseen the weaving of over 800 square meters of netting at the institute since April. The volunteers plan to keep making new nets for as long as necessary.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

